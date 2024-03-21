Graybar Receives 'Top Workplaces' Award

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services, has been named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage and USA TODAY.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Graybar has been named to this prestigious list.

“We are very proud to be named as a national top workplace for the fourth consecutive year,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “This award is special because it is based on feedback from our employees. It also highlights the value of Graybar’s employee ownership culture, which has been the hallmark of our business for the past 95 years.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”