Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training, Development Programs

The distributor was among the recipients of the 2024 Training APEX Awards.

Kimball Midwest
Feb 29, 2024
Kimball Midwest At 2024 Apex
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, again has been recognized for excellence in its training and development programs by a leading publication. 

Training magazine ranked Kimball Midwest among the 105 winners of its 2024 Training APEX Awards, which were handed out earlier this week during a gala in Orlando. 

“Kimball Midwest is committed to creating a workplace where people can thrive,” Kimball Midwest Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Our goal is to create a learning organization that provides all associates with growth opportunities through training and support. Whether it’s through self directed modules, interactive training or curriculum-based company programs, our learning and development team is there to support company and individual growth.” 

The Training APEX Awards ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of behavior change and business impact. 

Companies that want to be considered for Training APEX Awards ranking complete a detailed application, which is scored both quantitatively by an outside research and statistical data company and qualitatively by Training magazine’s editor/publisher and Training Hall of Fame representatives. 

“We salute the 2024 Training APEX Awards winners’ training brilliance, out-of-this-world innovation and deep dedication to employee learning and development,” said Lorri Freifeld, editor/publisher of Training magazine. “These organizations continue to shine a light on the vital role training plays in organizational success.” 

Cutline: Kimball Midwest associates McKenna Hiltibran, Beth Toppings and Julie Bowe accepted the company’s 2024 Training APEX Award on February 26 during a gala in Orlando.

