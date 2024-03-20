CRC Industries Receives EcoVadis Silver Medal

HORSHAM, Pa. — CRC Industries Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has been awarded an EcoVadis Silver Medal in recognition of its continuous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability efforts.

The Silver medal places CRC in the top 25% of companies rated by EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

“As a global company and market leader, CRC has long adhered to a set of strong operating principles that include environmental, social and governance considerations. We’re proud that our Team’s improvement efforts were recognized by EcoVadis, resulting in an upgrade to Silver certification from our prior Bronze level in just one year.” said Michelle Rudnick, global director of regulatory affairs for CRC Industries. “We know these topics are important to our customers and consider participation in the EcoVadis assessment program as another way to enhance our customer and channel partnerships.”

CRC Industries’ Corporate Social Responsibility report is available at crcind.com. The report covers numerous initiatives that aim to positively impact the lives of all people touched by CRC’s business while improving the company’s environmental footprint. It highlights several noteworthy achievements including significant reductions in energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.