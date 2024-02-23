Sellars Recognized with 'Top Impact' Award

MILWAUKEE — Real Leaders, an organization dedicated to inspiring the future of business, has recognized Sellars Absorbent Materials as a 2024 Top Impact Company.

Based in Milwaukee, Sellars manufactures and markets wipes, shop towels, absorbents and towel and tissue products throughout the U.S. at major retailers and commercial distributors.

Real Leaders evaluates and ranks privately owned companies by asking 30 questions within six categories of I.M.P.A.C.T: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation. Sellars was selected from more than 500 applications from 15-plus countries.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Impact Company,” said Tom Sellars, CEO of Sellars Absorbent Materials. “Our ongoing commitment to people, planet and products has been a huge part of achieving this award.”

Sellars is known for its environmental stewardship and has a number of commercial and consumer products that are made from recycled materials. Its patented GreenX line of natural wipers are made from up to 60% recycled fibers. The company uses its proprietary DRC manufacturing process to create a cost-effective, sustainable wiper that works like cloth, has incredible scrub strength and won’t fall apart when wet. The highly absorbent wipers are food safe and free of elemental chlorine and natural latex.

The GreenX wipers are made in the United States, qualify for LEED-EB credits and are part of the EPA CPG program. They work well for schools, universities and government facilities, as well as LEED-certified green buildings and environmentally conscious businesses.

This spring, Sellars will launch Bravo kitchen towels across the country. Bravo towels, made mostly from recycled boxes, offer the best overall performance compared to the leading brands.