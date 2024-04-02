NorthEast Electrical Launches Annual Scholarship and Grant Program

Seven scholarships and six tool grants will be awarded to graduating high school seniors throughout New England.

NorthEast Electrical
Apr 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 02 At 2 32 12 Pm

BROCKTON, Mass. — NorthEast Electrical, a Sonepar company and an electrical products and services distributor serving commercial, industrial and institutional segments across New England, announced Monday that the 2024 Community Scholarships and Grants program is now accepting applications. 

The scholarship initiative, now in its third year, is sponsored by NorthEast Electrical’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. Seven $1,000 Electrify Your Future scholarships and six $500 Gear Up for Success tool grants will be awarded to graduating high school seniors throughout New England. The program underscores NorthEast’s dedication to fostering diversity in the trades and the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. 

“Our continued focus on DEI and this scholarship program ensures we’re having open, productive discussions across our communities, including the next generation,” said Frank Marandino, president of NorthEast Electrical. “The essays that we’ve received in prior years have been incredibly moving to read and offered great insight. We share these stories with our associates to drive cultural awareness while also offering meaningful support to the students who are entering a new phase of their lives.”

This year, the Electrify Your Future scholarship essay topics have been expanded to include essay topics such as self-identity and behavior, communication and differences, and leadership. The Gear Up for Success tool grant applicants are asked to reflect on why they feel it’s important for the next generation to become skilled in the trades. 

“I am excited to see how the applicants respond to the essay topics,” said Monet Brinson, DEI committee member. “We spent a lot of time thinking about what the graduates face in their day to day and we want to hear how they feel about those issues as they embark on their future.”

The application can be accessed at needco.com/graduate. The deadline for applicants to submit is May 17.

