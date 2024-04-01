Grainger, Airgas, Fastenal Among ‘Most Trustworthy’ Companies

Grainger topped the rankings in the industrial equipment segment.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 1, 2024
I Stock 493837402
iStock.com/Wolterk

Several leading industrial distributors rank among the most trusted companies in the U.S., according to a new analysis — with industry giant Grainger taking the top spot in the machines and industrial equipment segment.

The third annual report compiling the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America," conducted by Newsweek and Statista, surveyed more than 25,000 Americans late last year about public and private companies with annual revenues in excess of $500 million. 

More than 97,000 evaluations were submitted, and the latest report includes 700 “most trustworthy” companies across 23 industry categories.

In addition to Grainger, other distributors recognized in the machines and industrial equipment category included fellow ID Big 50 companies Fastenal (no. 17 in Newsweek's trustworthiness rankings) and Wesco (no. 29). The machines and equipment list also included several major industrial suppliers, including Ingersoll Rand, Parker, Stanley Black & Decker and Snap-on.

Airgas, the no. 3 company on ID’s latest Big 50, was named the 3rd most-trusted company in the materials and chemicals segment, while Genuine Parts Company — the parent of distribution giant Motion — was recognized among automotive and components companies.

