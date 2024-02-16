Airgas Named to 'Greatest Workplaces' Lists

The company was recognized in the overall list, as well as for its diversity efforts.

Airgas Inc.
Feb 16, 2024
Airgas facility in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 2022.
Airgas facility in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has been featured on two of Newsweek’s prominent lists: "America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023" and "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024."

The America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 list, by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, features the top large and mid-size companies recognized by their employees for respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life. The survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America. Categories within the survey included the proactive management of diverse workforce, work-life balance, company image, working environment and compensation and benefits.

Airgas was also recently recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023. Companies were evaluated by 61,000 respondents living and working in the U.S. and over 389,000 company reviews in eight different categories such as company image, corporate culture, working environment, sustainability and career progression.

Stamy Paul, Airgas senior vice president of human resources, said:

“At Airgas, we want our associates to be themselves while becoming their best as part of a team where we embrace who they are, see who they are capable of becoming and give opportunities to fill their potential along the way. This Newsweek recognition of Airgas as a best place to work supports our dedication to making Airgas a safe and inclusive environment where we work together to deliver our best every day — so our customers can deliver theirs.”

