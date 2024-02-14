ADI Names its Supplier of the Year

The company also recognized suppliers for operations, marketing and sales support.

ADI
Feb 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 3 54 02 Pm
ADI

MELVILLE, N.Y. — ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced the recipients of its 2023 Supplier Awards.

ADI selected Digital Watchdog as Supplier of the Year for North America. ADI also recognized suppliers in the categories of Operations, Marketing Support, Digital Support, Sales Support, New Product of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Each year, ADI recognizes key suppliers across North America for their support and contributions towards the growth and success of ADI. Suppliers are evaluated based on revenue, sales support, marketing initiatives, inventory results and feedback from ADI's sales leadership team.

"The ADI Supplier Awards exemplify the unwavering commitment, outstanding performance, and collaborative spirit that define our supplier relationships," said Marco Cardazzi, vice president of marketing at ADI. "We congratulate all the 2023 supplier award recipients on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to our continued success together."

The ADI Supplier Awards were presented during the ADI 2023 Supplier Symposium held last month in Tampa, Florida. With the theme, "It Starts with Us," the event brought together over 400 attendees representing more than 135 suppliers to review 2023 business performance, and outline plans to drive continued growth in 2024.

2023 ADI Supplier Award Recipients included:

  • Supplier of the Year: Digital Watchdog
  • Best Operations Support: TRENDnet
  • Best Marketing Support: dormakaba
  • Best Digital Support: Honeywell Fire Solutions
  • Best Sales Support - United States: ProdataKey
  • Best Sales Support - Canada: DSC
  • New Product of the Year: Turing SkyShield
  • Rookie of the Year: QSC

"Receiving the ADI Supplier of the Year for North America award is truly an honor," said Wade Thomas, president, Digital Watchdog. "ADI continues to be an important partner for us, as we rely on their distribution channels, sales teams, and marketing and digital support to help expand our reach and strengthen our brand across the industry. Thank you for this recognition, which further fuels our drive for excellence."

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
BlackHawk Announces Inaugural 'Supplier Performance Awards'
January 31, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615
Sellars CEO Recognized with 'Titan 100' Award
January 22, 2024
Service And Achievement Awards 2024 3
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Winners
January 19, 2024
Related Stories
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Awards
BlackHawk Announces Inaugural 'Supplier Performance Awards'
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615
Awards
Sellars CEO Recognized with 'Titan 100' Award
Service And Achievement Awards 2024 3
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Winners
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615
Awards
Sellars CEO Recognized with 'Titan 100' Award
The awards highlight Wisconsin's top CEOs and C-level executives.
January 22, 2024
Service And Achievement Awards 2024 3
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Winners
Three employees marked their 40th years with the tool manufacturer.
January 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 36 54 Pm
Awards
Stellar Names 3M its 2023 'Supplier of the Year'
Kevin Diamond, 3M's regional distribution leader, was also named as the first individual Stellar "Supplier MVP."
January 18, 2024
Acme Tools location in Williston, N.D.
Awards
Acme Tools Named 'Best Online Shop' for 2024
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
January 12, 2024
From left, Kevin, Connor, Patrick, Pat, Meaghan and Dave McCurdy at the Conway Center awards, Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023.
Awards
Kimball Midwest Centennial Honored by Family Business Group
The company was recognized during the Conway Center for Family Business’ annual awards ceremony.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615
Awards
Sellars CEO Named to Wisconsin 'Titan 100'
He will be honored at a Milwaukee ceremony in January.
November 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 28 28 Pm
Awards
Shorehill Recognized as 'Founder-Friendly' Investor
The firm has made the list for the past five years.
November 15, 2023
Optimas 5e27264c36364
Awards
Optimas Receives Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award
Optimas China was recognized for its commitment to the equipment manufacturer.
November 10, 2023
Social 2023 Best Places To Work Digital Ads Copy
Awards
Crawford Receives 2nd Consecutive 'Top Workplaces' Award
The distributor received recognition across 11 categories of workplace culture.
November 8, 2023
Phcp North American Meeting Image (1)
Awards
AD’s PHCP Business Unit Celebrates 2023 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
The meeting was AD's largest to date.
November 8, 2023
Sylvia Silveria Woman Of The Year Award
Awards
Sylvia Silveira, Alex Vitou Honored with PTDA Foundation Awards
Silveira led the development of a strategy to attract and retain NTN Canada’s inside sales reps.
November 6, 2023
Chris Bursack receives the Warren Pike Award, Amelia Island, Fla.
Awards
ISC Companies' Bursack Receives PTDA's Warren Pike Award
The award honors lifetime achievement in the power transmission and motion control industry.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Hosts 10th Annual Meeting
The group's purchases were "up 18%" through the year so far.
October 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm
Awards
Vallen Wins ISA Innovation Impact Award
The company was recognized for its groundbreaking "Employee Resource Group" program.
October 18, 2023