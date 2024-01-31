BlackHawk Industrial Announces Inaugural 'Supplier Performance' Award Winners

The distributor recognized MCR Safety and Master Fluid Solutions.

BlackHawk Industrial
Jan 31, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced two award-winning suppliers at the inaugural BlackHawk Supplier Performance Awards during its 2024 Sales Summit, "Light the Fuse on Sales Excellence."

BlackHawk emphasized the significance of the two new Supplier Performance Awards and expressed pride in recognizing the strong partnerships built with suppliers, which were highlighted during the multi-day sales summit, conference, trade show and awards ceremony.

Out of thousands of companies supplying BlackHawk, two stood out for their exceptional contributions to "lighting the fuse on sales excellence.” The 2023 Supplier Summit Award was presented to Master Fluid Solutions, recognizing their outstanding effectiveness and significant impact on BlackHawk's service to customers. The 2023 Supplier Excellence Award was presented to MCR Safety for achieving a high rate of sales growth and maintaining its current sales base.

BlackHawk Vice President of Category Management Jim Biel said, “These 2023 awards are the first time BlackHawk has formally recognized our best suppliers with an award. MCR Safety and Master Fluids Solutions demonstrated the supply chain performance and sales partnerships that are the hallmark of strong manufacturer-distributor relationships. I look forward to recognizing top supplier performance in the years to come.”

“I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of MCR Safety,” said Bill Skay, MCR Safety’s director of sales, Western U.S. “This award shows how our strong field presence, training, and collaboration wins business and grows profitable sales. This would not have been possible without the MCR Safety team along with our RSM team, the product category team at BlackHawk and the field sellers from BlackHawk working together to develop a meaningful rapport. We look forward to another year of growth and strengthening our go to market strategy with the BlackHawk team. The fuse is lit for 2024."

Master Fluids Solutions Global VP of Sales Monte Dhatt said, “The BlackHawk Summit Award is an excellent recognition of both organizations' commitment to executing the business plans we initiated at the beginning of 2023. The Master Fluids Solutions team is honored to be the first-ever recipient of this award. Last year's results are an example of the cooperation and the pledge to achieving excellence, and we could not have accomplished this without the hard work of the BlackHawk and Master Fluid Solutions teams. I look forward to further engagement and future success with our partnership and thank you in advance for your support."

Nominees must have demonstrated exemplary field and marketing support, responsive account management, proactive communication on price changes, and a true partnership approach, while also supporting long-term growth initiatives, driving cost reduction in the supply chain, and displaying a commitment to continuous improvement.

The award criteria were communicated to suppliers at the beginning of year, incorporating clearly measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) and qualitative assessments of their commitment to the partnership with BlackHawk.

