Sellars CEO Recognized with 'Titan 100' Award

The awards highlight Wisconsin's top CEOs and C-level executives.

Sellars Absorbent Materials
Jan 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615

MILWAUKEE — Tom Sellars, CEO and chairman of Sellars Absorbent Materials, has been named to the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100, which recognizes the state’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Founded in 1985, Sellars is a Milwaukee-based, privately owned business with more than 200 employees. The company manufactures and markets wipes, shop towels, absorbents and towel and tissue products throughout the U.S. at major retailers and commercial distributors.

“As a forward-looking company, we are committed to our employees, our customers and the environment. It’s the right thing to do and it contributes to our ongoing growth and success,” Sellars said. “For our employees and customers, we follow the Golden Rule. For our products, we follow sustainable practices and are proud to say that we use recycled and renewable materials to make our high-performance products that compete with virgin and synthetic products.” 

This year, Sellars continues to roll out Bravo, an eco-friendly, high-performance paper towel made from up to 90% curb-side recycled paper and boxes. Bravo kitchen towels have a cloth-like feel, are highly absorbent and are three times stronger when wet than the leading recycled fiber kitchen towel brands, deliver significant scrub strength and can be rinsed and reused several times. Bravo is available in Milwaukee-area Sendik’s and Woodman’s and will be available at grocery stores throughout the country.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders who inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.

