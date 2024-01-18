Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M its 2023 'Supplier of the Year'

Kevin Diamond, 3M's regional distribution leader, was also named as the first individual Stellar "Supplier MVP."

Stellar Industrial Supply
Jan 18, 2024
Stellar Industrial Supply

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands, named previous multi-year winner 3M as its "Supplier of the Year" award winner for 2023.

The award is based on participation in the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings program, which overall saved customers nearly $20 million in 2023. To qualify, supply partners must generate at least 15% savings for customers based on DCS guidelines.

Kevin Diamond, regional distribution leader at 3M, was also named as the first individual Stellar "Supplier MVP."

“3M is incredibly honored to receive the Supplier of the Year Award & Supplier MVP Award. Our strategic partnership with the Stellar Industrial team has been built over many years, driven by a shared mission to solve complex challenges and provide enhanced value to our customers," said Chris Dujovski, U.S. & Canada channel leader, 3M Safety & Industrial business group. "We have a great deal of respect and admiration for the Stellar organization, and are incredibly excited to continue strengthening our business performance and taking our relationship to new heights.” 

The Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $188 million in cost savings, all of which are customer verified. 

“Productive and enjoyable, long term business partnerships are enviable. We are ecstatic to continue our ongoing work with our extremely valued partner 3M. The SOY award underscores the total commitment by 3M to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings for our customers,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg.

