Kimball Midwest Centennial Honored by Family Business Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, was recognized this month for reaching 100 years in business.

The company’s milestone was honored Nov. 15 during the Conway Center for Family Business’ 25th Annual Family Business Awards at the Hilton Easton in Columbus.

“Eighty percent of all business enterprises are family-owned, so it is important for us to celebrate and recognize their accomplishments,” said Jill Hofmans, executive director of the Conway Center for Family Business. “Since longevity is a hallmark of success, Kimball Midwest is deserving of this recognition for 100 years in business.”

Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III, Chief Operating Officer Dave McCurdy and Director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Meaghan McCurdy spoke during a panel discussion at the event, offering advice for other family-owned businesses and reviewing the company’s culture of community engagement.

“We were excited to have Kimball Midwest’s centennial honored by the Conway Center,” Dave McCurdy said. “As a growing family business, we’re happy to be associated with the Conway Center, and we were glad to have the chance to share a few insights with other Central Ohio family business leaders.”