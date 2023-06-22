F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023'

BEDFORD, Mass. — F.W. Webb Company, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast, was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023" by Newsweek for offering essential training and mentorship programs, plus ongoing learning and growth opportunities, for team members who are starting in their careers.

F.W. Webb was awarded four and a half stars out of five on their score as a result of an employer survey.

With younger job starters, F.W. Webb partners with technical and vocational high schools to provide work-study opportunities to trade students. Students learn about potential career options while gaining valuable on-the-job experience. The work-study program for younger job starters complements F.W Webb's comprehensive career training and ongoing learning opportunities program.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters," said Bob Mucciarone, chief operating officer at F.W. Webb. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing a supportive work environment for those just starting their careers as well as all F.W. Webb employees as they grow and prosper in their careers with the company."

F.W. Webb offers a wide range of career advancement paths for job starters through its hands-on Continuous Improvement 900 Management Training Program. Open to new and current employees, the program’s goal is to prepare participants for leadership positions and foster close relationships and collaboration along the way. Trainees are assigned to a branch, or branches, and work closely with a general manager and operations manager to learn all aspects of the company’s business and perform internal site and operational audits. Operations, including inventory, shipping, receiving and payables, is a key focus, as is spending time in the field with customers and sales reps.

"From day one, trainees are out in the field and on location," said F.W. Webb Senior Vice President of Operations Brendan Monaghan. "They learn all aspects of distribution by getting involved with each facet of our business, internally and externally, and gain exposure to our various customer bases across all product disciplines. The program is instrumental to developing our next generation of managers, and we’re proud of the fact that a majority of the company's general managers, operation managers and store managers are program graduates, with over a 90% retention rate and an exemplary track record of collaboratively servicing customer needs."

Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Job Starters" list by conducting an extensive employer survey with respondents who have working experience of five years or less, working in the U.S. for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The study collected over 146,000 reviews of companies in total based on criteria such as company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.