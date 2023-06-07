Dakota Supply Group Celebrates Anniversary at ESOP Meeting

The distributor marked its 125th year in business during a celebration in Denver.

Dakota Supply Group
Jun 7, 2023
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group, a leading distributor of innovative products and services, announced the celebration of its 125th anniversary and annual ESOP meeting.

The company has been providing exceptional products and services to its customers since 1898, and the 125th anniversary is a significant milestone worth commemorating.

The anniversary celebration was held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver to accommodate employees, partners and other stakeholders. The event was a fun-filled occasion that included the annual employee-owner ESOP meeting with the annual stock price reveal, followed by featured music, food and drinks, all in celebration of DSG’s accomplishments over the past 125 years.

"Reaching 125 years in business is a testament to the resilience, hard work, and dedication of our employee-owners and stakeholders," said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO. "We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion and reflect on our achievements while looking forward to the future. We owe our success to our employee-owners, our steadfast communities whom we serve, our exceptional customers who have trusted us to provide them with high-quality products and services over the years, and our supplier partners whose innovation we bring to market."

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
May 30, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
May 24, 2023
Related Stories
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
Awards
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
The program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers.
May 30, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
The company also received the award five years ago.
May 24, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
Awards
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
The companies will donate $100,000 to benefit St. Jude families.
May 11, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
The distributor also named winners in the industrial, electrical and HVAC markets.
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through early June.
April 19, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023