IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program

The program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers.

IDCO
May 30, 2023
Idco 2018 1 5daa169d72ce1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — IDCO Co-op, a leading cooperative of independent distributors in North America, announced the suppliers who have achieved top honors in the 2023 Hoser Honors program.

The Hoser Honors program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers. It rewards them with prominent logo placement and recognition at the annual IDCO Expo. To attain these rankings, IDCO suppliers must excel across various categories, including sales, the number of members sold to, program score, and member ratings.

The following IDCO-endorsed suppliers have demonstrated high performance and have been recognized for their achievements:

Gold Level Honors

  • Flexaust
  • Brennan Industries Inc.
  • Midland Industries
  • Campbell Fittings Inc.
  • Kuriyama
  • Dixon
  • Proco Products Inc.
  • AMEX
  • FedPro
  • PT Coupling

Silver Level Honors

  • Global O’Ring and Seal
  • Spilltech
  • SRM Industries
  • MTO Hose
  • ZSi-Foster
  • 3S-Superior Sealing Services LLC
  • Mikalor USA Inc.
  • Stucchi USA Inc.
  • Flexfab
  • Atlantex Manufacturing

Bronze Level Honors

  • Fill-Rite
  • Tramec Sloan LLC
  • Coxreels
  • Precision Hose Inc.
  • Coilhose Pneumatics
  • Thermoid
  • ASC Engineered Solutions
  • CRP Industrial
  • Ideal Clamp Products, Inc.
  • Roadrunner Performance/DICSA America

These suppliers have consistently met expectations and have exhibited dedication in their respective domains.

