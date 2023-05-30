IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — IDCO Co-op, a leading cooperative of independent distributors in North America, announced the suppliers who have achieved top honors in the 2023 Hoser Honors program.

The Hoser Honors program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers. It rewards them with prominent logo placement and recognition at the annual IDCO Expo. To attain these rankings, IDCO suppliers must excel across various categories, including sales, the number of members sold to, program score, and member ratings.

The following IDCO-endorsed suppliers have demonstrated high performance and have been recognized for their achievements:

Gold Level Honors

Flexaust

Brennan Industries Inc.

Midland Industries

Campbell Fittings Inc.

Kuriyama

Dixon

Proco Products Inc.

AMEX

FedPro

PT Coupling

Silver Level Honors

Global O’Ring and Seal

Spilltech

SRM Industries

MTO Hose

ZSi-Foster

3S-Superior Sealing Services LLC

Mikalor USA Inc.

Stucchi USA Inc.

Flexfab

Atlantex Manufacturing

Bronze Level Honors

Fill-Rite

Tramec Sloan LLC

Coxreels

Precision Hose Inc.

Coilhose Pneumatics

Thermoid

ASC Engineered Solutions

CRP Industrial

Ideal Clamp Products, Inc.

Roadrunner Performance/DICSA America

These suppliers have consistently met expectations and have exhibited dedication in their respective domains.