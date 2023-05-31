DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year

CINCINNATI — The DPA Buying Group held its annual "Industrial Buying & Networking Conference" at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Florida on April 24-26.

During a Wednesday awards luncheon, DPA announced its 2022 industrial award recipients.

DPA’s 2022 Industrial Distributor of the Year went to Trade Tools of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, while the 2022 Industrial Supplier of the Year went to valve and fitting manufacturer Midland Industries of Kansas City, Missouri.