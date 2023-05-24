Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award

The company also received the award five years ago.

Kim Downs, Schaedler Yesco/AD
May 24, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. received the Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award that recognizes the top 25 performing channel partners in the United States.

"It is our pleasure to present the Schaedler Yesco team with a 2022 Eagle Award for outstanding performance and continued partnership with Siemens," said Justin Emanuel, Siemens North Region Channel Manager.

The award is Siemens' highest recognition and considers sales volume, year-over-year growth, market share, and marketing events.

"Siemens is a great partner to work with," said Steve Shepps, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Construction. "Whether power distribution, EV charging, or other innovative programs, together we can meet the needs of our customers with reliable product and service."

This is the second time Schaedler Yesco has received this recognition. The company was previously awarded the Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award in 2018.

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 15, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
May 11, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
May 8, 2023
Related Stories
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
Awards
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
The distributor also named winners in the industrial, electrical and HVAC markets.
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through early June.
April 19, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Richards Supply, Martin Industrial, Powell Tool and Stellar Industrial were among the recipients.
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
Awards
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
Tonya Pivarnik was recognized by digital business magazine Industry Era for Women.
March 31, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration
The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.
March 29, 2023