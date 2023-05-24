Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. received the Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award that recognizes the top 25 performing channel partners in the United States.

"It is our pleasure to present the Schaedler Yesco team with a 2022 Eagle Award for outstanding performance and continued partnership with Siemens," said Justin Emanuel, Siemens North Region Channel Manager.

The award is Siemens' highest recognition and considers sales volume, year-over-year growth, market share, and marketing events.

"Siemens is a great partner to work with," said Steve Shepps, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Construction. "Whether power distribution, EV charging, or other innovative programs, together we can meet the needs of our customers with reliable product and service."

This is the second time Schaedler Yesco has received this recognition. The company was previously awarded the Siemens Business Excellence Eagle Award in 2018.