Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'

The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Turtle
May 9, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Turtle

LINDEN, N.J., — The National Association of Corporate Directors New Jersey Chapter named Turtle the "Private Company Board of the Year" at the organization’s 2023 Annual Director of the Year Awards.

Taking place Monday night at a formal ceremony at the Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange, the event recognized public, private and nonprofit board leaders in the state.

“Turtle is enormously proud to be recognized with this great honor. We are grateful for the professionalism, dedication and deep expertise that each of our board members brings to our company’s governance and strategy,” said Jayne Millard, Turtle executive chairman of the board. "Together, they are invaluable partners in anticipating the marketplace challenges ahead, and in fueling our bold innovations to seize opportunities in the decades to come."

Turtle is one of the nation’s largest independent electrical and industrial distribution companies. As part of its 100-year anniversary celebration, Turtle recently unveiled its new brand as a strategic energy solutions leader helping its customers with their next-century design, engineering and electrification needs. 

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Turtle has been led by women through three eras, including the present. Millard has been at Turtle for 32 years, rose to CEO in 2010, led as co-CEO with Kathleen Shanahan for three years and assumed her current position in 2020. Under her leadership, the company has implemented best-in-class governance practices and is well-regarded by governance professionals.

Kathleen Shanahan, Turtle’s first CEO outside the family and a former Turtle board member, said, “It is a great opportunity to learn from the Turtle board member’s experience as we drive our customer service to the next level of excellence.”

“Turtle’s best-in-class governance practices are well-regarded by the director community and we are delighted to honor the company as this year’s 'Private Company Board of the Year' at NACD New Jersey’s Director of Year Awards,” said Trish Oelrich, board chair of NACD New Jersey.

Latest in Awards
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
April 26, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
The distributor also named winners in the industrial, electrical and HVAC markets.
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through early June.
April 19, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Richards Supply, Martin Industrial, Powell Tool and Stellar Industrial were among the recipients.
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
Awards
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
Tonya Pivarnik was recognized by digital business magazine Industry Era for Women.
March 31, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration
The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Allied Group and Siemens were among nine companies recognized.
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
March 20, 2023