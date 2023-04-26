Winsupply San Antonio Tx Co. Named the Distributor's 'Company of the Year'

DAYTON, Ohio – Winsupply Inc. has named Winsupply San Antonio Tx Co., its overall company of the year.

Each year, Winsupply recognizes its top performing companies in plumbing, heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), industrial, electrical, waterworks, pumps, turf irrigation, and fire fabrication.

The top performing companies, locations and presidents in their respective industries plus individual award winners include:

Overall: Winsupply San Antonio Tx Co., C.J. Hooper, president

Plumbing: Central Oklahoma Winnelson Co., Keith R. Jones, president

HVAC: Winsupply Houston Tx Co., Jason Greagrey, president

Industrial: Thomas Pipe, a Winsupply Co. (Ariz.), Whalen Ward, president

Electrical: Odessa Winlectric Co. (Texas), Carl R. Long, president

Waterworks: Kansas City Winwater Co. (Mo.), Scott Wilson, president

Fire Fab: Newburgh Windustrial Supply Co. (N.Y.), James B. Lucas, president

Pumps: Winsupply Lubbock Tx Co., Blake R. Talkmitt, president

Turf Irrigation: Wyatt Irrigation, a Winsupply Co. (Santa Rosa, Calif.), Scott Leytem, president

Turn-Around: Winsupply E Houston – MSI (Texas), Jeff Walker, president

Rookie of the Year:Winsupply W Phoenix (Ariz.), Allen White, president

Digital: Winsupply San Antonio Tx Co., C.J. Hooper, president

TOP ROI: Windsor Winair Co. (Conn.), Glen Baskin, president

WSS: Portland Winair Co. (Conn.), Keith Kruysman, president

“I am so proud of the leaders and teams of this year’s winning companies,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “The entrepreneurial spirit these companies show is amazing, especially with the continued disruption in our industry. I am very proud to consider myself part of the Winsupply Family and part of each of these amazing local companies.”

All of the winning companies are members of the Winsupply family of companies.