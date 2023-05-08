Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards

3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.

Border States
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm

FARGO, N.D. — Border States' Supplier of the Year awards recognize manufacturer partners that provide exceptional service and continue to show dedication and support to Border States and its customers.

Congratulations to these winners for performing at a high level in 2022 and earning this recognition. 

The Above and Beyond Service Excellence Award is given to a supplier that has exhibited unprecedented support to Border States and its customers. It's structured to distinguish the supplier for providing excellent service and recognizes their dedication to the mutual relationship.

  • Schneider Receives Above and Beyond Service Excellence – Industrial Market
  • Encore Wire Receives Above and Beyond Service Excellence – Construction Market
  • Itron Receives Above and Beyond Service Excellence – Utility Market 

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Award is given to a manufacturer partner that actively participates in sales efforts and helps strengthen Border States’ customer base. Nominees are leaders in profitable sales growth, gross margin improvement and product and sales training. These suppliers excel in joint sales and marketing strategies, customer-focused marketing programs, innovative marketing promotions, market development funding and sales tools and materials. They provide catalog content and support industry initiatives, local branches and new business opportunities with a compelling spirit of partnership.

  • 3M Receives Sales and Marketing Excellence – Industrial Market
  • Eaton Crouse-Hinds/B-Line Receives Sales and Marketing Excellence – Construction Market
  • AFL Receives Sales and Marketing Excellence – Utility Market
  • A.Y. McDonald Receives Sales and Marketing Excellence – Natural Gas Market

The Operational and Technological Excellence Award is presented to a supplier that provides innovative, state-of-the-art business practices and quality services. Those nominated for this award are a step ahead of the rest as evidenced by technology-driven logistics, services, inventory performance and communications. The recipient works collaboratively, emphasizing a true spirit of partnership. 

  • Ideal Industries Receives Operational and Technological Excellence – Industrial Market Award
  • Nucor Receives Operational and Technological Excellence – Construction Market Award
  • Hubbell Power Systems Receives Operational and Technological Excellence – Utility Market Award

Area Supplier Sales Representative or Agency Awards are given to supplier sales agencies, agents and representatives that maintain dependable partnerships that go above and beyond to support Border States’ customers and employee-owners. Recipients must meet all selection criteria, including developing localized marketing strategies with Border States locations, offering strong local support for sales calls, resolving issues or problems quickly, driving consistent growth and frequently helping the branches and all departments.

Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 18 26 Pm

May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
May 5, 2023
