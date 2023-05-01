Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Capital Electric
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Sonepar

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Capital Electric, a Sonepar company and electrical products and services distribution company serving contractors in states across the Mid-Atlantic, announced that Capital Electric’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee will award educational scholarships to support two students from underrepresented backgrounds in funding their higher general education.

“Our scholarship program demonstrates our commitment to DEI and our desire to support talent in the geography where we do business,” said Drew Esce, president of Capital Electric. 

“This is Capital’s first year offering educational scholarships. The committee is thrilled to help aid in making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We look forward to reviewing the submissions and gaining insight from a student’s perspective on the topic of inclusion,” said DEI committee member Christina Hyde. 

All applicants will be asked to write a short essay answering the topic, “Discuss how diversity, equity, and inclusion has played a role in your education and how it has contributed to who you are today." The deadline to submit is May 10.

To promote the scholarship program, Capital Electric has created a dedicated webpage at capitalelectricsupply.com/promotions/scholarship. Applicants must reside in Capital’s footprint, which extends to Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Flyers are currently being distributed at Capital Electric branches and via sales associates in the field.

Latest in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
April 19, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 28, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through early June.
April 19, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Richards Supply, Martin Industrial, Powell Tool and Stellar Industrial were among the recipients.
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
Awards
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
Tonya Pivarnik was recognized by digital business magazine Industry Era for Women.
March 31, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration
The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Allied Group and Siemens were among nine companies recognized.
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 16 56 Pm
Awards
EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'
EnerSys received the award for the ninth consecutive year.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 22 At 1 48 35 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development
The company was recognized as one of the winners of the 2023 Training APEX awards.
February 22, 2023