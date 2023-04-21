SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. was recently commended by CCO for demonstrating its commitment to safety by having its employees CCO-certified.

The Employer Award demonstrates that SRS strives for excellence in its hiring and training efforts and works hard to earn, maintain and protect its safety reputation in the industry.

“SRS takes the time and energy to get their personnel CCO certified to the highest certification standard, thereby raising the safety awareness of the entire company,” said CCO CEO Thom Sicklesteel.

“CCO’s Employer Awards provide a means for safety-conscious employers such as SRS to show their clients, potential clients, and employees that they are serious about safety, and that they have taken proactive steps to ensure that their employees have the knowledge and skills to perform their assigned job duties safely,” said CCO Marketing Director Tara Whittington. “CCO is delighted to welcome SRS into this pre-eminent group of companies who have distinguished themselves in their dedication to safety through their commitment to CCO certification."

CCO’s new Employer Awards are based on testing volume as indicated by candidates on their exam applications. To qualify for this Employer Award, SRS was within the top 60 companies sending the highest volume of candidates through CCO testing in 2022, out of 4,200 unique employers identified.