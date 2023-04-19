PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards

Nominations are open through early June.

PTDA Foundation
Apr 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
PTDA Foundation

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation is seeking nominations for its Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award and Robert (Bob) K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award.

The Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award recognizes a woman who, regardless of where she is in her career, brought change as an integral contributor to the success of her company and the PT/MC industry in 2022. The PTDA Foundation established the award in 2014 to honor the memory of Wendy B. McDonald, one of the PT/MC industry's true pioneers known for her legendary philanthropy and commitment to give back to the industry and the communities that led to her success. 

The award is presented annually, when merited. Nominations will be accepted through June 9, 2023. Award criteria can be found at ptda.org/McDonaldAward.

The Robert (Bob) K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award recognizes young and ambitious individuals who demonstrate a passion and drive to grow within the PT/MC industry. The late Bob Callahan made a lifelong commitment to support the advancement of next generation trailblazers in the PT/MC industry. The award was established in his honor.

Nominations are due by June 9 and criteria can be found at ptda.org/CallahanAward. Nominations are not gender specific — all are welcome to be considered.

Both awards will be presented at the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit in Amelia Island, Florida, in October.

