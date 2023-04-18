MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award

Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Apr 18, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC/PRNewswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Industrial Supply Association on Tuesday recognized Kim Shacklett, senior vice president of sales and customer success for MSC Industrial Supply Co., with its 2023 Women's Influence Award.

This distinguished award honors an extraordinary individual from an ISA member company for their impact and commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.

The award was presented to Shacklett at the ISA's annual convention in Phoenix.

In announcing the award, the ISA highlighted that Shacklett joined the industry more than 30 years ago, making a bold career choice to join a male-dominated industry. Since joining MSC in 2006, Shacklett has progressed through roles of increasing scope and responsibility and in 2022 took on overall responsibility for the company's U.S. sales teams, which include field, telesales and inside operational centers of excellence (Customer Care Operations, Commercial Operations and CCSG Operations).

MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind referred to Shacklett as "one of the best leaders I have come across in my entire career and a strong and positive role model to many women at MSC and within the industrial supply industry."

"Kim has a great ability to recognize talent and encourage it. She mentors female leaders, challenging them to follow her example and take risks, accept assignments outside their comfort zone, and grow into roles that they would not have imagined," Gershwind said. "She humbly shares her own personal experiences and challenges to build the confidence of other women while effectively sponsoring and advocating for them."

In accepting the award, Shacklett thanked her family, MSC, the ISA and its members. In particular, she made a point of highlighting the women she's worked with throughout her career.

"I want to give a special thanks to all the incredible women I've had an opportunity to work closely with and learn from in all functions both in MSC and within our channel partners: some on the front end of the businesses in customer-facing roles and others who execute and drive our industry behind the scenes on teams such as Customer Care, Solutions, IT, Finance, Human Resources and other key functions impacting our customers and industry in incredible ways," Shacklett said.

