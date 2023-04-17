Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. — Turner Supply, a leading industrial distribution company, has named 3M its supplier of the year for 2022.

The award recognizes 3M's exceptional performance in quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness, and the strong partnership that the two companies have built over the years.

"3M is a strategic partner of Turner Supply, and we're proud to recognize them as our Supplier of the Year," said Chip Schramm, Turner Supply president. "Their commitment to quality and innovation has helped us deliver exceptional value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come."

Tommy Thompson, Turner Supply executive vice president, added, "3M is a critical supplier for Turner Supply, and we're honored to present them with this award. Their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our own values, and we're excited to continue growing our partnership in the future."

During a recent onsite training event for 3M products at Turner Supply, the award was presented to 3M by Turner Supply's management team.

"This recognition reflects the strength of the partnership between 3M and Turner Supply," said Teresa Wu, 3M vice president, "We value our relationships with our channel partners, and we’re grateful for the shared success we’ve had with Turner Supply. We look forward to continuing to innovate together and support one another in the years to come.”