Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year

The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Turner Supply
Apr 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm

MOBILE, Ala. — Turner Supply, a leading industrial distribution company, has named 3M its supplier of the year for 2022.

The award recognizes 3M's exceptional performance in quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness, and the strong partnership that the two companies have built over the years.

"3M is a strategic partner of Turner Supply, and we're proud to recognize them as our Supplier of the Year," said Chip Schramm, Turner Supply president. "Their commitment to quality and innovation has helped us deliver exceptional value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come."

Tommy Thompson, Turner Supply executive vice president, added, "3M is a critical supplier for Turner Supply, and we're honored to present them with this award. Their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our own values, and we're excited to continue growing our partnership in the future."

During a recent onsite training event for 3M products at Turner Supply, the award was presented to 3M by Turner Supply's management team.

"This recognition reflects the strength of the partnership between 3M and Turner Supply," said Teresa Wu, 3M vice president, "We value our relationships with our channel partners, and we’re grateful for the shared success we’ve had with Turner Supply. We look forward to continuing to innovate together and support one another in the years to come.”

Latest in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
April 7, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
April 3, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Richards Supply, Martin Industrial, Powell Tool and Stellar Industrial were among the recipients.
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
Awards
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
Tonya Pivarnik was recognized by digital business magazine Industry Era for Women.
March 31, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration
The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Allied Group and Siemens were among nine companies recognized.
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 16 56 Pm
Awards
EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'
EnerSys received the award for the ninth consecutive year.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 22 At 1 48 35 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development
The company was recognized as one of the winners of the 2023 Training APEX awards.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 25 19 Pm
Awards
Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers
3M was named 'Supplier of the Year.'
February 9, 2023
Minooka Outside
Awards
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
The MRO giant topped the rankings among diversified wholesalers.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Awards
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
The distributor launched "100 Wishes for 100 Years" for Make-A-Wish International.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Starts its Centennial Celebration
The company kicked off the celebration with a $1 million charity campaign.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm 6356ed281707a
Awards
Optimas Completes Global IATF Certification
The certification represents the highest level of quality assurance in the auto industry and beyond.
December 20, 2022