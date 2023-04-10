NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year

Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.

National Fastener Distributors Association
Apr 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
NFDA

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — The National Fastener Distributors Association is pleased to announce that Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing in San Diego is the 2023 recipient of its "Fastener Professional of the Year" award. 

The Fastener Professional of the Year award was created by NFDA to honor individuals and companies that make a substantial positive impact on people’s lives. Past recipients include: 

  • Robbie Gilchrist of Capital Marketing (High Point, North Carolina) – 2017
  • Jim Ruetz of AIS (Franksville, Wisconsin) – 2018
  • Kevin Queenin of Specialty Bolt & Screw (Agawam, Massachusetts) – 2019
  • Don Nowak of Falcon Fastening Solutions (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 2020
  • Jim Derry of Field (Machesney Park, Illinois) 2021
  • Tim O’Keeffe of G. L. Huyett (Minneapolis, Kansas) 2022 

In his nomination of Vertullo to receive this award, John Butler said he should be recognized due to “his years of devotion to the fastener industry through education, tribal knowledge, and generosity of time and materials.” 

Vertullo began his career in fasteners at Ababa Bolt in El Cajon, California in the 1990s, where he worked as sales manager, quality manager and all-around process improvement person. However, his technical experience with fasteners began in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic in 1974. He is a degreed manufacturing engineer and has worked in the aerospace industry making parts for Atlas rockets, designing and building test equipment for the Tomahawk cruise missile and after starting his company, Carver Engineering and Manufacturing, designing and building support equipment for military helicopter engines. 

Vertullo has instructed fastener professionals in sales, purchasing and quality, as well as end-users, manufacturers, and engineers for more than 30 years. He is a founding instructor of the Fastener Training Institute’s (FTI) Certified Fastener Specialist (CFS) fastener training program and has instructed many hundreds of fastener professionals in all aspects of fastener technology through live training, webinars and mentoring. His “Fastener Training Minute” has been featured on more than 100 episodes on Fully Threaded Radio (fullythreaded.com). He is a sought-after presenter at fastener trade shows, association events, and technical symposiums. 

Vertullo has trained our nation’s defense professionals at naval nuclear reactors at the Washington Navy Yard, the U.S. Army Helicopter Engine Aviation Engineering Directorate at Redstone Arsenal, the Pantex plant in Amarillo, Texas (the primary United States nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility), as well as countless OEMs, steel erectors, fastener suppliers, fastener manufacturers, and secondary processors. 

He has established fastener testing laboratories and fastener test methods and sits on several fastener technical committees and sub-committees including the ASTM F16 Fastener Technical Committee, the ASME B18 Fastener Standards Committee, the ISO TC2 Fastener Technical Committee Canadian Delegation, and the Research Council on Structural Connections (RCSC).  

Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is a proud member of the Industrial Fasteners Institute (IFI), the Pacific West Fastener Association (Pac-West) and the National Fastener Distributors Association (NFDA). 

Along with his wife, Lois, who is also an Air Force veteran, he founded Carver Engineering and Manufacturing, the Carver FACT2 Center (Fastening Applications Consulting Testing and Training), and Carver Labs, a system of fastener testing laboratories focusing on fastener development, fastener failure investigation, fastener problem-solving and fastener technical consultation. Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is a producer of specially modified fasteners and laser cut special shaped washers, bent metal parts, and CNC machined fasteners. 

Vertullo’s favorite fastener activity is mentoring new and seasoned fastener experts in developing their fastener expertise and passing on fastener technical knowledge to the next generation. His favorite fastener topics and particular areas of expertise include hydrogen embrittlement, structural bolting, tightening strategies, failure investigation, fastener testing, manufacturing, thread inspection, fastener standards, bolted joint design, CAD fastener drawings, and compliance issues. 

Carmen and Lois live in San Diego, and they enjoy traveling to visit their kids and grandkids and attending fastener association conferences and meetings. 

He will receive his award at the NFDA Annual Meeting Welcome Breakfast in Chicago on June 14, 2023. 

Nominations for the next Fastener Professional of the Year award will open in January 2024.

Latest in Awards
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
April 7, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
March 31, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 15 56 Pm
Awards
Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
April 4, 2023
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Chris Bateman is recognized by AD Industrial & Safety-U.S.
Awards
AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards
Richards Supply, Martin Industrial, Powell Tool and Stellar Industrial were among the recipients.
April 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 3 03 13 Pm
Awards
BlackHawk COO Among 2023's 'Inspiring Female Leaders'
Tonya Pivarnik was recognized by digital business magazine Industry Era for Women.
March 31, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration
The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.
March 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Allied Group and Siemens were among nine companies recognized.
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 16 56 Pm
Awards
EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'
EnerSys received the award for the ninth consecutive year.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 22 At 1 48 35 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development
The company was recognized as one of the winners of the 2023 Training APEX awards.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 25 19 Pm
Awards
Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers
3M was named 'Supplier of the Year.'
February 9, 2023
Minooka Outside
Awards
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
The MRO giant topped the rankings among diversified wholesalers.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Awards
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
The distributor launched "100 Wishes for 100 Years" for Make-A-Wish International.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Starts its Centennial Celebration
The company kicked off the celebration with a $1 million charity campaign.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm 6356ed281707a
Awards
Optimas Completes Global IATF Certification
The certification represents the highest level of quality assurance in the auto industry and beyond.
December 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm
Awards
Wesco Wins Supply Chain Awards
The company was named among the top supply chain projects for the third consecutive year.
November 16, 2022