Grainger Named Among 100 Best Companies to Work For

CHICAGO — Grainger on Tuesday announced its designation as one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2023, the second consecutive year the company received the recognition.

"Each day, the Grainger team is resolute in embracing our purpose — 'We Keep the World Working' — to serve millions of customers across the globe, and support each other," said D.G. Macpherson, chairman and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our efforts to ensure Grainger is a place where everyone can have a fulfilling and meaningful career."

Of Grainger's U.S. team members, 89% believe that Grainger is a great place to work, 91% feel that management's business practices are ethical and honest, and 94% of team members say they feel welcome when they join the company.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Grainger U.S. team members are eligible to participate in a wide variety of benefits designed to address the needs of team members. These benefits include competitive and comprehensive family and individual health coverage, wellbeing support, educational assistance, extended parental leave, an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution and a three to one team member matching gifts program for qualifying charitable organizations. Over the past year, Grainger has again enhanced its offerings to continue meeting the needs of its team members and their families.

The company was also recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine and made the lists for Fortune Best Workplaces for Women and Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago for 2022.