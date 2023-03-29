Kimball Midwest Holds Texas Centennial Celebration

The Ohio-based distributor expanded to Texas nearly 30 years ago.

Kimball Midwest
Mar 29, 2023
Mission Arlington Donation
Kimball Midwest

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kimball Midwest continued its centennial celebration last week with events at its distribution center in Arlington. 

The company is holding a series of events to honor its 100th anniversary throughout 2023. Notable among them is a community campaign to celebrate the milestone in which Kimball Midwest will donate $1 million across the country. Each sales region, corporate department and distribution center will receive money for associates to donate to a qualified charity of their choosing. 

The Kimball Company was founded in Cleveland in 1923. In 1984, it joined with Midwest Motor Supply, which had been founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1933, forming Kimball Midwest.  

From its roots as a regional automotive supplier, the company has experienced consistent growth, with sales going from $1 million in 1983 to more than $400 million in 2022.  

Its presence has spread from Ohio to every corner of the contiguous United States. In 2022, Kimball Midwest opened its fifth full-service distribution center in Newtown, Connecticut, joining existing locations in Arlington, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and Savannah, Georgia, as well as the corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. 

Kimball Midwest opened its first remote distribution center in the Dallas area in 1994. Sales growth prompted its Dallas-area location to be moved to a larger facility in 2001, and it was expanded in 2008. Continued growth prompted a move to the current location in Arlington in 2020. 

The company’s Arlington associates selected Mission Arlington for their local charitable contribution as part of Kimball Midwest’s community campaign. Mission Arlington is a faith-based organization that utilizes hundreds of volunteers and a multitude of services to assist people with their physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual needs. 

On March 24, Mission Arlington representatives visited the local Kimball Midwest distribution center to receive the donation. 

On March 25, Kimball Midwest’s Arlington associates and their family members gathered at a local entertainment center to celebrate the company’s centennial and spend time together. 

“We appreciate every member of our distribution center team in Arlington,” said Meaghan McCurdy, Kimball Midwest’s director of culture, diversity and inclusion. “Their hard work and dedication are critical to our customers throughout the region, allowing our customers to keep America working. 

“We’re also excited to partner with Mission Arlington and help them pursue their important work in 2023.”

Latest in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 16 56 Pm
EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
Awards
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Awards
Screen Shot 2023 03 27 At 2 50 21 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names Vendors of the Year
Allied Group and Siemens were among nine companies recognized.
March 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 2 56 14 Pm
Awards
White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 16 56 Pm
Awards
EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'
EnerSys received the award for the ninth consecutive year.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 22 At 1 48 35 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development
The company was recognized as one of the winners of the 2023 Training APEX awards.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 25 19 Pm
Awards
Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers
3M was named 'Supplier of the Year.'
February 9, 2023
Minooka Outside
Awards
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
The MRO giant topped the rankings among diversified wholesalers.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Awards
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
The distributor launched "100 Wishes for 100 Years" for Make-A-Wish International.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Starts its Centennial Celebration
The company kicked off the celebration with a $1 million charity campaign.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm 6356ed281707a
Awards
Optimas Completes Global IATF Certification
The certification represents the highest level of quality assurance in the auto industry and beyond.
December 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm
Awards
Wesco Wins Supply Chain Awards
The company was named among the top supply chain projects for the third consecutive year.
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm
Awards
Magid Named a 'Chicagoland Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 36 26 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Future Leader, Woman of the Year Awards
The group honored officials from BDI and Garlock Sealing Technologies.
November 7, 2022
Michael Cinquemani of Master Power Transmission receives the Warren Pike Award from PTDA EVP and CEO Ann Arnott.
Awards
Master Power Transmission CEO Wins PTDA's Pike Award
The award honors continuous, long-term support of the PTDA and the PT/MC industry.
November 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 12 41 Pm
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Names Award Winners at 2022 Meeting
The event featured representatives from 285 companies.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am
Awards
AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards
Milwaukee Tool and Appleton Group topped the list of U.S. suppliers.
October 21, 2022