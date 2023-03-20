White Cap Named a 2023 'Top Workplace'

ATLANTA — White Cap has received the "Top Workplaces 2023" award from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the second year running.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

"We are so fortunate to have many talented individuals from different backgrounds who bring diverse perspectives and skill sets to our team," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "Our associates are the heart of White Cap and make our culture what it is. We are proud that their feedback resulted in another year of this great recognition."