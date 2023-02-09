Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company on Wednesday announced the winners of its annual supplier awards.

Presented on Jan. 26 at the company’s Marketing Partner Summit, the awards recognize manufacturer and supplier sales representatives, as well as vendors, that have demonstrated exceptional performance, sales and support services.

“These awards acknowledge the incredible work of our suppliers to ensure that our sales teams have what they need to provide the excellent customer service we’re known for,” said Jessica Yurgaitis, Industrial Supply’s president.

Honorees were selected internally by the Industrial Supply sales teams.

“In choosing the top sales reps, our teams used strict metrics that demonstrated premier performance with our company’s inside and outside sales,” explained Yurgaitis.

For winners for Supplier of the Year and Top Scoring Supplier, they examined additional metrics, such as operational excellence.

The awards and winners are:

Supplier of the Year: 3M Company

Top Scoring Supplier: Meltblown Technologies

Supplier Representative of the Year: Brandt Anderson for Stanley Black & Decker

Manufacturers’ Representatives of the Year: Brian Olson & Gage Olson for Lawless Group

“Our company’s success is based on strong relationships with our vendors, and we thank all of our 2023 award winners for their invaluable partnerships that allow us to help our customers achieve their business goals,” said Yurgaitis.