Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company

The MRO giant topped the rankings among diversified wholesalers.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Feb 3, 2023
Minooka Outside
Grainger

CHICAGO — Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, announced Friday that it ranked no. 1 among diversified wholesalers on Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 10th consecutive year.

"Each day, Grainger's 26,000 team members are resolute in fulfilling our purpose, 'We Keep The World Working,' to make sure our customers have what they need to get their jobs done," said Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson. "Earning the top spot as the most-admired company in our category for 10 years in a row demonstrates our unwavering commitment to focusing on what matters, contributing to our communities and supporting our fellow team members."

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is based on an annual survey given to top executives, directors and financial analysts. This year, 645 companies in 52 industries were surveyed. To select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies, corporate reputation and performance were measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

