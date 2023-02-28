EnerSys Named MHEDA 'Most Valuable Supplier'

READING, Pa. – EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has earned the 2023 Most Valuable Supplier award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association.

Each year, MHEDA recognizes member companies who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their dealer network, their employees and their community. This marks the ninth consecutive year that EnerSys has received the award, a testament to the company's desire to “give back” to the industry through participating in a series of activities.

“We are proud to be a MHEDA supplier member and honored to have earned this recognition for the ninth year in a row,” said Chad Uplinger, vice president, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “The 2023 MVS Award underlines our ongoing commitment to MHEDA’s mission of providing the material handling industry with access to resources, training and networking opportunities that help it grow and thrive."

To qualify for the 2023 MVS Award, EnerSys demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs specific to Industry Advocacy, Distributor Advocacy, Business Networking, Continuing Education and Business Best Practices. In addition to maintaining a Documented Safety Program and enrolling in MHEDA’s Learning Management System, award recipients had to provide documentation of active participation in a community service program.

“The MVS Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry,” said John L. Gelsimino, MHEDA chairman and president of All Lift Service Co. Inc. “MHEDA appreciates your dedication to being an industry leader by checking all the boxes from education, industry best practices, and awards to networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more.”