AD Industrial & Safety Announces Member Growth Awards

TAMPA, Fla. — AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. and AD Safety Network awarded members for their growth and sales performance during their 2023 Spring Network Meeting.

Marisol Fernandez, president, Electrical & Industrial business unit, kicked off the show welcoming the audience and discussing the success of members in 2022.

“Our members made great strides in 2022 to grow with our suppliers and increase their involvement with AD’s programs,” said Fernandez. “The winners tonight and everyone that makes up our Industrial & Safety-U.S. and Safety Network divisions deserve to be proud of your accomplishments and hard work for your businesses.”

Each year, members receive category growth awards recognizing the member companies that significantly grow their business and are seen as leaders among their peers. Divisional staff presented the following companies with 2022 AD Member Growth awards:

AD ISD-US Category Growth – MRO (Tier 1): Richards Supply Co.

AD ISD-US Category Growth – MRO (Tier 2): Martin Industrial Supply

AD ISD-US Category Growth – Metalworking (Tier 1): Powell Tool Supply Inc.

AD ISD-US Category Growth – Metalworking (Tier 2): Stellar Industrial Supply LLC

AD ISD-US Category Growth – Safety & Janitorial (Tier 2): Arbill Industries Inc.

AD ISD-US Category Growth – Tools & Material Handling (Tier 1): Service Supply

AD ISD-US Category Growth – Tools & Material Handling (Tier 2): Hubbard Supply Co.

AD Safety Network Division Growth Award: Northern Safety

Mike Carr, President, Industrial & Safety Divisions – U.S., presented the Participation Rate Improvement Awards, which celebrate members that experienced the greatest increase in their year-over-year participation rate with AD suppliers.

“Participation rate offers a key indicator for the engagement of our members and their commitment to growing their businesses,” said Carr. “These awards recognize the companies that went above and beyond to connect with new suppliers in 2022.”

The 2022 ISD-US Participation Rate Improvement Award went to Mars Supply, and the Safety Network Participation Rate Improvement Award went to Saf-T-Gard International Inc.

The Conversion Campaign MVP awards honor member companies that play significant roles in their network to drive performance, participation and growth in the Conversion Campaign. The ISD-US Conversion Campaign MVP was awarded to Blend Supply, and the Safety Network Conversion Campaign MVP was awarded to Quest Safety Products.

Before closing out the ceremony, Carr returned to the stage to recognize Chris Bateman, CEO, Industrial Supply Company (Salt Lake City), for his years of support to AD and the Industrial & Safety-U.S. division. Bateman was one of the founding members of the division in 1994 and has served on numerous boards and committees to support the growth of members and suppliers. His overall impact on this industry created two standing ovations from the membership.

The final awards of the night were the Conversion Cups, celebrating the Networks that converted the most sales from non-AD suppliers to AD suppliers in 2022. Network 201 won the Conversion Cup in the Industrial & Safety-U.S. division for the second consecutive year, and Network 222 won the Conversion Cup in the Safety Network division’s inaugural Conversion Campaign.

“Safety Network members were thrilled to join this wonderful meeting,” said CJ Vallone, president of DiVal Safety and new Safety Network board chair. “Our division’s first year participating in the Conversion Campaign brought new business opportunities to our members. We’re excited to see the program grow in our division, increasing partnership and connections between our distributors and suppliers.”