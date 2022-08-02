EMEC Machine Tools Named Okuma's Distributor of the Year

Okuma America Corp.
Aug 2, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation, a leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to recognize EMEC Machine Tools Inc. as its distributor of the year for Okuma's fiscal 2021 reporting year.

Trevor Smethurst of the EMEC Machine Tools leadership team accepted the award on May 25 at Okuma's annual distributor meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.  EMEC Machine Tools Inc is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with an additional office located in Montréal covering eastern Canada and the Maritimes. EMEC has been an Okuma distributor since 1995.

"Receiving this Distributor of the Year award was completely unexpected but truly a great honor, especially when you consider the caliber of our colleagues within the Okuma distribution family," said EMEC President Bill Mara. "The award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the EMEC team during what has been a very difficult time for everyone. On behalf of the ownership at EMEC, I can say we are very proud of our team."

The Okuma Distributor of the Year award was established to recognize a distributor partner for exceptional performance in both selling and servicing Okuma products and services throughout a given year. More specifically, the award criteria focuses on performance across many disciplines including sales, operations, engineering, service, aftermarket parts, finance, marketing, HR and IT, all of which are vitally important to supporting Okuma's mission of passionately pursuing a customer for life.

Tim Thiessen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Okuma, expressed his gratitude for EMEC, stating, "valuing meaningful partnerships is one of our central corporate values at Okuma, and we truly value the strong partnership that we have experienced with the EMEC team for more than 25 years. Their commitment to creating and nurturing long-term customer relationships in Canada has resulted in growth opportunities for our customers and our mutual businesses. We look forward to many more years of partnership."

