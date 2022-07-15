Airline Hydraulics Named Omron Distributor of the Year

The distributor said it exceeded sales targets and continued its expansion into the South.

Jul 15th, 2022
Airline Hydraulics Corp.
From left, Omron's Kenny Heidel and Peter Brouwer award Airline Hydraulics' Michael Schapoehler and Mark Steffens as 2021 Distributor of the Year.
Airline Hydraulics

BENSALEM, Penn. — Airline Hydraulics Corp., a leading distributor of industrial machinery and safeguarding products, was recognized by Omron Automation Americas as a recipient of the 2021 Distributor of the Year Award throughout North and South America. 

This award recognizes Airline's substantial investments in Omron's inventory, exceeding sales achievements, continued expansion with a new location in South Carolina, and Airline's mobile technology showcase of Omron products, the Tech Traveler. Omron recognizing Airline with this award proves Airline is a strategic partner and industrial customers have increased accessibility to local Omron inventory and technical support.  

"On behalf of Omron Automation Americas, I am very pleased to recognize Airline Hydraulics as our 2021 Distributor of the Year," said Peter Brouwer, vice president of sales for Omron. "Airline's innovation, investment and commitment to our technology secured this award. They are a highly respected partner in the Americas market, supporting the growth of our brand and delivering superior support to customers. We look forward to many years, continuing to make our partnership stronger."  

"Quality relationships take time, and after 30-plus years of being a partner to Omron, we are honored to accept 'Distributor of the Year' honors for 2021," said Airline CEO Mark Steffens. "We are thankful to have a partner closely aligned to our core values and must thank the Omron team members who have worked diligently to lay the groundwork for this mutual success."

