DPA Names Suppliers, Distributors of the Year

The Distribution Partners of America buying group announced its distributor and supplier award winners for the past two years at its latest conference.

DPA named Tifco Industries of Houston and Seymour of Sycamore, Illinois, as its 2021 distributor and supplier of the year, respectively. Its 2020 winners — announced one year later after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 DPA Buying and Networking Conference — were distributor AFC Industries of Fairfield, Ohio, and supplier Diamond Products of Elyria, Ohio.

The organization also named Midland Industries of Kansas City and G-Strut of Canton, Ohio, as its 2020 and 2021 winners of the “Industrial Excellence” award.

DPA officials said the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, conference broke attendance and sales records.