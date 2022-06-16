DPA Names Suppliers, Distributors of the Year

The buying group also announced its “Industrial Excellence” winners at its annual conference.

Jun 16th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 06 16 At 1 45 01 Pm

The Distribution Partners of America buying group announced its distributor and supplier award winners for the past two years at its latest conference.

DPA named Tifco Industries of Houston and Seymour of Sycamore, Illinois, as its 2021 distributor and supplier of the year, respectively. Its 2020 winners — announced one year later after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 DPA Buying and Networking Conference — were distributor AFC Industries of Fairfield, Ohio, and supplier Diamond Products of Elyria, Ohio.

The organization also named Midland Industries of Kansas City and G-Strut of Canton, Ohio, as its 2020 and 2021 winners of the “Industrial Excellence” award.

DPA officials said the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, conference broke attendance and sales records.

More in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 1 40 01 Pm
Franklin Electric Named One of America’s 'Most Responsible' Companies
The awards highlight companies that meet their environmental and social responsibilities.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 9 20 01 Am
Milwaukee Tool, Darragh Company Among Evergreen's Supplier, Member Award Winners
The group recognized five distributors and five manufacturing partners.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 9 23 38 Am
FleetPride Announces 2021 Supplier Awards
Ten suppliers were recognized for their contributions, collaboration and customer support.
Apr 18th, 2022
Karl M. Weiler
Former Weiler Exec Nets ISA's Buckley Award
Karl M. Weiler began working at the company in 1962 under his father, Karl E. Weiler, a Master Brushmaker from Germany.
Apr 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 1 52 24 Pm
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Announces Award Winners
The group recognized members and suppliers for sales and conversion performance.
Apr 6th, 2022
Asdfasdf
Stellar Industrial Names Milwaukee Tool its Supplier of the Year
Stellar said joint customers saved nearly 32% in documented cost savings.
Mar 14th, 2022
Kimball Midwesta 61f00bbb5f784
Kimball Midwest Garners Training & Development Award
Training magazine's APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
Img 6266
Grainger Show Showcases the MRO Giant’s Many, Many Capabilities
ID Editor Mike Hockett gives his key takeaways from the annual event showcasing customer appreciation, education, networking and resources.
Mar 10th, 2022
Dunlop Logo 61f9959ecce00
Dunlop Protective Footwear Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis
The new rating places Dunlop in the top 5% of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by the international sustainability rating agency.
Mar 4th, 2022
2022 Watchlist
Industrial Distribution's 2022 Watch List
Our 10th annual feature honors a group of independent industrial distributors for their recent growth and successful reputation.
Feb 7th, 2022
Stellarass
Stellar Industrial's DCS Program Averaged 25% Customer Savings in 2021
Despite ongoing supply chain issues, 370 customers save nearly $50,000 on average as part of $17.92M in Documented Cost Savings.
Feb 2nd, 2022