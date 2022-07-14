Kimball Midwest Listed as One of the Best Places to Sell

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kimball Midwest recently made its sixth straight appearance on an annual list of best companies to sell for, continuing to climb the rankings.

Kimball Midwest is No. 20 on Selling Power magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022. That continues the company’s consistent rise on the list from No. 32 in 2017 to No. 23 last year.

“Attracting and developing the best sales team in the industry is an essential part of our consistent growth and success as an organization,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. “Appearing on Selling Power’s list is just one more example of how we’re committed to people development and remaining a green and growing organization.”

Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application process, during which they gathered data across four key areas:

Company overview

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training and sales enablement

Diversity and inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

“As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their sales representatives.”