Kimball Midwest Listed as One of the Best Places to Sell

The distributor climbed three spots in the rankings.

Jul 14th, 2022
Kimball Midwest
Screen Shot 2022 07 14 At 11 39 53 Am

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kimball Midwest recently made its sixth straight appearance on an annual list of best companies to sell for, continuing to climb the rankings. 

Kimball Midwest is No. 20 on Selling Power magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022. That continues the company’s consistent rise on the list from No. 32 in 2017 to No. 23 last year. 

“Attracting and developing the best sales team in the industry is an essential part of our consistent growth and success as an organization,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. “Appearing on Selling Power’s list is just one more example of how we’re committed to people development and remaining a green and growing organization.” 

Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application process, during which they gathered data across four key areas: 

  • Company overview 
  • Compensation and benefits
  • Hiring, sales training and sales enablement
  • Diversity and inclusion 

Companies were ranked in each of the categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise. 

“As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their sales representatives.”

More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 1 39 41 Pm
AD Earns Top Workplace Award
The buying group was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
Apr 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 2 58 40 Pm
SKF Named GM Supplier of the Year
The award is the company's 10th, and its third in a row for brake foundations.
Apr 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 1 40 01 Pm
Franklin Electric Named One of America’s 'Most Responsible' Companies
The awards highlight companies that meet their environmental and social responsibilities.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 9 20 01 Am
Milwaukee Tool, Darragh Company Among Evergreen's Supplier, Member Award Winners
The group recognized five distributors and five manufacturing partners.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 9 23 38 Am
FleetPride Announces 2021 Supplier Awards
Ten suppliers were recognized for their contributions, collaboration and customer support.
Apr 18th, 2022
Karl M. Weiler
Former Weiler Exec Nets ISA's Buckley Award
Karl M. Weiler began working at the company in 1962 under his father, Karl E. Weiler, a Master Brushmaker from Germany.
Apr 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 1 52 24 Pm
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Announces Award Winners
The group recognized members and suppliers for sales and conversion performance.
Apr 6th, 2022
Asdfasdf
Stellar Industrial Names Milwaukee Tool its Supplier of the Year
Stellar said joint customers saved nearly 32% in documented cost savings.
Mar 14th, 2022
Kimball Midwesta 61f00bbb5f784
Kimball Midwest Garners Training & Development Award
Training magazine's APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
Img 6266
Grainger Show Showcases the MRO Giant’s Many, Many Capabilities
ID Editor Mike Hockett gives his key takeaways from the annual event showcasing customer appreciation, education, networking and resources.
Mar 10th, 2022
Dunlop Logo 61f9959ecce00
Dunlop Protective Footwear Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis
The new rating places Dunlop in the top 5% of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by the international sustainability rating agency.
Mar 4th, 2022