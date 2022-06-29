Kimball Midwest Earns Learning and Development Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Industrial supplier Kimball Midwest received an award for its learning and development efforts for the second consecutive year.

Kimball was one of 54 organizations honored as part of Chief Learning Officer’s 12th LearningElite Awards program, alongside organizations including Choice Hotels International, Cleveland Clinic Health System and Ecolab.

Since 2011, the LearningElite program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders and emphasize the importance of the role in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-class learning and development through best practices, principles and strategies.

“At Kimball Midwest, we are committed to providing a world-class training environment to support our entire team,” Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “We are dedicated to creating and delivering tailored learning opportunities that have a direct positive impact on our team, our customers, our company and our world.”