Kimball Midwest Earns Learning and Development Award

The company was honored for the second consecutive year.

Jun 29th, 2022
Kimball Midwest
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 12 00 Pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Industrial supplier Kimball Midwest received an award for its learning and development efforts for the second consecutive year. 

Kimball was one of 54 organizations honored as part of Chief Learning Officer’s 12th LearningElite Awards program, alongside organizations including Choice Hotels International, Cleveland Clinic Health System and Ecolab. 

Since 2011, the LearningElite program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders and emphasize the importance of the role in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-class learning and development through best practices, principles and strategies. 

“At Kimball Midwest, we are committed to providing a world-class training environment to support our entire team,” Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “We are dedicated to creating and delivering tailored learning opportunities that have a direct positive impact on our team, our customers, our company and our world.”

More in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 2 58 40 Pm
SKF Named GM Supplier of the Year
The award is the company's 10th, and its third in a row for brake foundations.
Apr 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 1 40 01 Pm
Franklin Electric Named One of America’s 'Most Responsible' Companies
The awards highlight companies that meet their environmental and social responsibilities.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 9 20 01 Am
Milwaukee Tool, Darragh Company Among Evergreen's Supplier, Member Award Winners
The group recognized five distributors and five manufacturing partners.
Apr 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 9 23 38 Am
FleetPride Announces 2021 Supplier Awards
Ten suppliers were recognized for their contributions, collaboration and customer support.
Apr 18th, 2022
Karl M. Weiler
Former Weiler Exec Nets ISA's Buckley Award
Karl M. Weiler began working at the company in 1962 under his father, Karl E. Weiler, a Master Brushmaker from Germany.
Apr 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 1 52 24 Pm
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Announces Award Winners
The group recognized members and suppliers for sales and conversion performance.
Apr 6th, 2022
Asdfasdf
Stellar Industrial Names Milwaukee Tool its Supplier of the Year
Stellar said joint customers saved nearly 32% in documented cost savings.
Mar 14th, 2022
Kimball Midwesta 61f00bbb5f784
Kimball Midwest Garners Training & Development Award
Training magazine's APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
Img 6266
Grainger Show Showcases the MRO Giant’s Many, Many Capabilities
ID Editor Mike Hockett gives his key takeaways from the annual event showcasing customer appreciation, education, networking and resources.
Mar 10th, 2022
Dunlop Logo 61f9959ecce00
Dunlop Protective Footwear Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis
The new rating places Dunlop in the top 5% of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by the international sustainability rating agency.
Mar 4th, 2022
2022 Watchlist
Industrial Distribution's 2022 Watch List
Our 10th annual feature honors a group of independent industrial distributors for their recent growth and successful reputation.
Feb 7th, 2022