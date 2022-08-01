Galco Receives BAPI Distribution Excellence Award

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Building Automation Products has awarded Galco Industrial Electronics with its 2021 Distribution Excellence Award.

The awards recognize distributors that excel in marketing, staff education and growth. Distributors are required to participate in several training courses to qualify.

“Galco is honored to receive the Distribution Excellence Award from BAPI,” said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. “Our team strives to be a collaborative partner with our manufacturers and deliver a five-star customer experience every time. This award is reflective of that.”

“At BAPI, we succeed when our distributors succeed,” said BAPI Distribution Sales Lead Jonathan Greewald. “These awards give us the chance to celebrate the growth Galco has seen despite the myriad of challenges this past year has posed. We’re fortunate to have them as a distribution partner.”

The recognition follows a breakthrough year for Galco in which the company had nearly $150 million in sales, growing by 21.7% over the previous year.