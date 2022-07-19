NetPlus Alliance Selected to University at Buffalo Fast 46

The program recognizes fast-growing businesses owned or led by university alumni.

Jul 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 1 57 36 Pm

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, was named to the University at Buffalo’s Fast 46.

Named in honor of UB’s founding in 1846, the UB Fast 46 program was created to recognize and celebrate the success of 46 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UB alumni or former students around the world. Companies were ranked by the percentage of cumulative annual growth in revenue for the three most-recent 12-month reporting periods as confirmed by The Bonadio Group, the official verification firm for Fast 46.

NetPlus’ ranking will be announced during a ceremony on Sept. 15.

With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 200 manufacturers on behalf of nearly 415 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. NetPlus Alliance’s distributors are approaching $500 million dollars in annual purchases from 200 suppliers. In 2021, purchases increased 25% across the NetPlus member network.

To qualify for the Fast 46, companies must have been in business for three or more years; have verifiable revenues of at least $100,000 or more in 2018 and 2019 and at least $250,000 in 2020; and the owner, CEO, president, managing partner or chairman must be UB alumni or former students.

