Kaman Distribution Group Celebrates Golden Anniversary

Founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, the distributor was No. 17 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.

Aug 10th, 2021
Kaman Distribution Group
Drg

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, is celebrating its milestone of 50 years in business. 

Kaman Distribution was founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, Inc. by Charles H. Kaman. Throughout the years, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions; expanding its reach into the Automation and  Fluid Power markets. Today the company employs approximately 2,000 employees and has over 220 locations in the US, including Puerto Rico and is a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers. 

Kaman Distribution’s mission is to deliver the greatest total value to make our customers more productive, more competitive and more profitable. We accomplish this by having the most technically talented product application team members, intensely focusing on customer service and support, and by continuously improving our business processes and expanding our product offering. We provide customers with product expertise for maintaining,  upgrading, and improving their production processes.  

“Kaman Distribution provides customers with exceptional service because of the dedication of our valued and  experienced personnel,” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of Kaman Distribution. “We appreciate the hard  work from all our employees throughout the years, who have contributed to our success, as we reach this  milestone of 50 years in the business.” 

Kaman Distribution is a distributor of more than six million items including electro-mechanical, bearings, power transmission, motion control and fluid power components, as well as automation and MRO supplies, to customers in virtually every industry. In addition, the business provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems and delivers belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair,  fluid analysis and motor management. Kaman Distribution has over 220 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico with approximately 2,000 employees.

More in Awards
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Aug 5th, 2021
Grainger 5
Grainger Highlights ESG Efforts, Updated Materiality Assement in New Corporate Sustainability Report
It marks the MRO products giant's 10th consecutive year of publishing the report.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Garners Engineering Excellence Award
Optimas earned the award for a common plating project that reduced the number of specialized frame fasteners by 65 percent.
May 20th, 2021
Anniversary Customer Letter2
Grainger's Zoro.com Celebrates 10 Years of E-Commerce Success
Launched in 2011 with 180,000 SKUs, that number has grown to nearly 7 million in 10 years.
May 13th, 2021
Kimball Midwest B
Kimball Midwest Earns Award for Learning & Development Efforts
Kimball was among organizations including Cardinal Health, Pepsico and Columbia Sportswear that were also honored.
Apr 29th, 2021
Ad Adfga
AD Earns 3rd Straight Philadelphia Top Workplace Award
The honor is based upon an anonymous survey measuring drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.
Apr 28th, 2021
Image Nsk 2020 Soty Award
Motion Awards NSK As its 2020 Supplier of the Year
Bearings-maker NSK topped Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula.
Apr 27th, 2021
Dyj
Grainger in Top 100 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' by Forbes
Grainger was one of the top manufacturing sector companies on the list.
Apr 25th, 2021
175495310 3872480362828414 5206090471979963831 N
Amid Earth Week, Sonepar USA Aims to Plant 10,000 Trees
The electrical, industrial and safety products distributor is using all promotional channels to reach the goal.
Apr 22nd, 2021
176546335 4412595992102910 3062762076035548475 N
Building Products Distributor to Sponsor Bowl Game
SRS Distribution is now the title sponsor of college football's Las Vegas Bowl as part of a five-year deal.
Apr 20th, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Group Honors its Distributors & Suppliers of the Year
See which companies earned the cooperative's top honors.
Apr 12th, 2021
Ptda Foundation
Nominations Open for PTDA's Inaugural Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award
This award will recognize a young leader who exhibits a true passion for and desire to grow within the power transmission/motion control industry.
Mar 26th, 2021