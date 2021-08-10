Kaman Distribution Group Celebrates Golden Anniversary

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, is celebrating its milestone of 50 years in business.

Kaman Distribution was founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, Inc. by Charles H. Kaman. Throughout the years, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions; expanding its reach into the Automation and Fluid Power markets. Today the company employs approximately 2,000 employees and has over 220 locations in the US, including Puerto Rico and is a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers.

Kaman Distribution’s mission is to deliver the greatest total value to make our customers more productive, more competitive and more profitable. We accomplish this by having the most technically talented product application team members, intensely focusing on customer service and support, and by continuously improving our business processes and expanding our product offering. We provide customers with product expertise for maintaining, upgrading, and improving their production processes.

“Kaman Distribution provides customers with exceptional service because of the dedication of our valued and experienced personnel,” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of Kaman Distribution. “We appreciate the hard work from all our employees throughout the years, who have contributed to our success, as we reach this milestone of 50 years in the business.”

Kaman Distribution is a distributor of more than six million items including electro-mechanical, bearings, power transmission, motion control and fluid power components, as well as automation and MRO supplies, to customers in virtually every industry. In addition, the business provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems and delivers belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management.