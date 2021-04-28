AD Earns 3rd Straight Philadelphia Top Workplace Award

WAYNE, PA —For a third consecutive year, AD has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the greater Philadelphia region based on feedback from its annual employee engagement survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including how well employees are aligned with company goals and objectives, feel they belong and are valued, get support and attention from their manager, and believe the organization operates effectively. AD partners with employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC to administer the survey.

“Earning this distinction is deeply meaningful, and even more so in a pandemic year that brought added stresses, uncertainty and distance between us,” said AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg. “Achieving three straight years of this award is only possible because our executive committee, leadership team, HR team, managers, associates, and Great Place to Work Committee are all dedicated to constantly improving and learning from one another.”

Weisberg points to The AD Way as a major driver of the company’s award-winning culture.

“Practicing our 34 fundamentals, the foundational behaviors that guide our interactions, creates a healthy environment that allows us to attract and retain amazing talent, and deliver unparalleled service to the organization’s community of members and supplier partners,” Weisberg said. “Our associates put in the extra effort.”

Senior Vice President Neil Cohen, who leads AD’s HR effort, said, “This award is special because it’s based purely on our associates’ feedback. It’s a strong signal that they are engaged, willing to share their perspectives, and have skin in the game to help us celebrate our strengths and make continuous improvements.”

Energage CEO Eric Rubino shared his thoughts on the value of the feedback. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. The group's 850-plus independent member-owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.