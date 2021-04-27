Motion Awards NSK As its 2020 Supplier of the Year

Bearings-maker NSK topped Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula.

Apr 27th, 2021
Motion
Image Nsk 2020 Soty Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has named NSK “2020 Supplier of the Year.”

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, as well as earning the highest score in the multi-faceted Supplier Stratification rating system.

“2020 was a tough year in general, so for NSK to move to the top of the ranks is impressive,” said Joe Limbaugh, Motion Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Operations Support, Marketing and Enterprise Excellence. “Our standards as measured through our Supply Chain process are rigorous, and improvement takes understanding, dedication and overall hard work. NSK rose to the occasion and we are proud of their accomplishments. Suppliers who finished in our Top 50 are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry.”

“NSK is committed to delivering value to our customers above and beyond being experts in our own business by demonstrating expertise in our partners’ and customers’ business,” saod Reid Jajko, Vice President Aftermarket Business Unit, NSK Americas. “Our success is not defined by the sale of a bearing; it is defined by our ability to positively impact our partners’ operations. I cannot imagine a greater affirmation of our commitment than to receive this acknowledgement from Motion.”

Award recipients are determined based on Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula – a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of Supply Chain, Marketing, and Field Support categories. Download the Motion Press Kit

NSK began its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third-largest supplier in the world by market share.

Motion Industries AWith annual sales of over $5.5 billion, Motion is an industrial distributor of bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the company offers many valued-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Mi Automation Solutions and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion has over 500 locations, including 16 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

