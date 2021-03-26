Nominations Open for PTDA's Inaugural Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Robert (Bob) K. Callahan Future Leaders Award. This award will recognize a young leader who exhibits a true passion for and desire to grow within the power transmission/motion control industry.

Bob Callahan was a 25+ year veteran of the PTDA Foundation Board of Trustees. He was passionate about the PTDA Foundation’s work in enabling PT/MC companies to recruit new employees and attain a sufficient, vibrant workforce. “Bob was always there to provide guidance and encouragement. He truly modeled the way and embraced tenacity, compassion, grace and selflessness,” said Barb Ross, Garlock Sealing Technologies and award creation task force member.

In recognition of Bob’s commitment to and passion for the advancement of new talent within the industry, the Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award was established. “The Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award is the essence of what Bob cared about the most−ensuring the industry supported the next generation of leaders and their ability to make a positive contribution to the power transmission industry,” said Tribby Warfield, award creation task force member.

Nominations are now being accepted through June 11, 2021 and will be judged by the following criteria:

Nominee must be 40 years old or younger and have been in the industry for at least five years

Nominee must be employed by a PTDA member organization at the time of nomination and presentation

Nominee must exemplify leadership and integrity in all business relationships

Download the criteria and nomination form at ptda.org/CallahanAward. The Award will be presented at the PTDA Industry Summit in October.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982. Its core purpose is to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the PT/MC industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. PTDA Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. For more information, visit ptda.org/Foundation.