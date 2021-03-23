Four Associations Launch Metalworking Reshoring Award Competition

Companies that have reshored products, parts or tooling made primarily by metalforming, fabricating, casting or machining may apply.

Mar 23rd, 2021
Reshoring Initiative
MCLEAN, VA — Four leading manufacturing associations have announced the 4th National Metalworking Reshoring Award competition. Companies that have successfully reshored products, parts, or tooling made primarily by metalforming, fabricating, casting or machining, including additive manufacturing, are invited to apply. The Reshoring Initiative,  PMA, NTMA, and AMT are sponsoring this competition. 

To be eligible for the award, the reshoring must have been done between Jan. 1, 2013, and May  31, 2021, from outside North America to North America. Reshoring includes work that is produced either in-house or outsourced. A complete definition of “reshoring” is available here. Applications must be submitted by June 30. To view award details and enter to win, visit this webpage

“From 2010 to 2020, more than one million jobs were announced as coming to the United States from offshore. This is a tremendous achievement, and we seek to motivate and honor the companies that have made reshoring a reality,” said Harry Moser, founder and president of the  Reshoring Initiative. 

Questions about the National Metalworking Reshoring Award can be directed to Harry Moser at 847-867-1144 or harry.moser@reshorenow.org. For more information on AMT’s efforts on reshoring and supply chain efforts, visit IMTS.com/supplychain.

The Reshoring Initiative, founded in early 2010, helps manufacturers realize that local production, in some cases,  reduces their total cost of ownership of purchased parts and tooling. The Initiative also trains suppliers how to sell against lower-priced offshore competitors. 

PMA, an inaugural sponsor of the National Reshoring Award, is the full-service trade association representing the  North American metalforming industry — the industry that creates precision metal products using stamping,  fabricating, spinning, slide forming and roll forming technologies, and other value-added processes. Its nearly 900  member companies also include suppliers of equipment, materials and services to the industry.  

The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) represents U.S. builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. 

NTMA is the voice for the precision manufacturing and tool and die industries in the United States. Backed by nearly  1,300 member companies, representing more than $30 billion in sales, NTMA provides an array of benefits to members and the industry including advocacy in Washington, training and education programs and networking events nationwide.

