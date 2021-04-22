Amid Earth Week, Sonepar USA Aims to Plant 10,000 Trees

CHARLESTON, SC — This week, Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately-held Sonepar Group, sent a message to their customers that they could help rebuild forests by saving paper and purchasing online.

In a weeklong campaign, all company promotional channels are being used to reach the goal of planting 10,000 trees. “For every mobile or online order, a tree is born,” said Bob Kalkowski, SVP Vendor Relations Management. “We have three goals — to advocate for sustainability, populate forests and drive digital adoption,” Kalkowski added. “This was a fun way to activate our goal of creating ‘clean first’ sustainability advocates among our associates and customers and drive awareness for our world-class digital solutions.”

“When COVID-19 began, we invested more heavily in digital, adding a new mobile app and digital toolsets designed alongside our industrial and contractor customers,” said Mike Smith Senior VP of IT and Operations. “We aimed directly at streamlining the customer processes and eliminating unnecessary steps.”

In addition to the Earth Day event, Sonepar USA has spent the last two years working with Rubicon to increase their rate of diversion from landfills and disposing of waste materials in the most environmentally friendly way.

On a global basis, Sonepar is aggressively moving their agenda to decrease their CO2 footprint and support the sustainable economy. The participation in the Earth Week celebration is directed at demonstrating a mindset imbedded in the culture and growing as millennials add momentum to the initiatives.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.