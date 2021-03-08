Nominations Open for PTDA's Wendy B. McDonald Award

CHICAGO — On Monday, International Working Women’s Day, the PTDA Foundation announced is seeking nominations for the Wendy B. McDonald Award. This award recognizes a woman who has established herself as an integral contributor to her company's success and brought positive change to the power transmission/motion control industry. The PTDA Foundation established the award in 2014 to honor the memory of Wendy B. McDonald, one of the power transmission/motion control industry's true pioneers.

An innovative woman business owner, Mrs. McDonald left many legacies through her long career in the industry. Her charm and grace are legendary as well as her philanthropy and commitment to give back to the industry and the communities that led to her success.

The 2020 recipient of the award was C.C. Vest, Midpoint Bearing.

Previous recipients include:

Ellen Holladay, Motion

Sandy Sullivan, formerly of Nidec Motor Corporation/U.S. Motors

Tribby Warfield, formerly of Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation

Linda Miller, B&D Industrial

Elizabeth (Liz) Moon, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation

Pat Wheeler, Motion (Canada).

These deserving women have made their way in the power transmission/motion control industry (PT/MC) and contributed to the industry’s success.

The Wendy B. McDonald Award is presented annually, when merited. Nominations are now being accepted through June 11, 2021, and will be judged by the following criteria:

Nominees must be female and employed by a PTDA member company within the calendar year for which the nomination is being made.

Nominees must exemplify leadership and integrity in all business relationships.

There are no criteria with respect to title, position in company or years of experience.

Download the criteria and nomination form at ptda.org/WBMcDonaldAward. The Award will be presented at the PTDA Industry Summit in October.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982. Its core purpose is to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the PT/MC industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. PTDA Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. For more information, visit ptda.org/Foundation.