PTDA Honors Warren Pike, Wendy B. McDonald Award Recipients at Virtual Summit

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) held its 2020 Virtual Industry Summit over Oct. 21-23, in which the group announced the recipients of its prestigious Warren Pike and Wendy B. McDonald Awards.

Warren Pike Award

The Warren Pike Award recognizes lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control industry. Named for PTDA’s first president and co-founder, the award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of the Association and the industry. The award was established in 1984 and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition.

The award's 2020 recipient is Bill Childers, who has been the vice president and managing director for AD's Power Transmission division since 2015.

Via PTDA: "Childers spent 25 years of his career as VP of sales for Emerson Power Transmission before moving on to other roles within the industry, including president of NSK Canada in 2002 and president of North American sales for Rexnord in 2008. During his career, Bill also devoted his time volunteering for various PTDA committees including serving as Manufacturer Council Chair in 2006 and PTDA Foundation president in 2010. He also served on the PTDA Board of Directors in 2013."





Wendy B. McDonald Award

The Wendy B. McDonald Award recognizes a woman who has established herself as a critical contributor to her company’s success and has affected positive change on the power transmission/motion control industry.

Named for the industry pioneer known as "Mrs. Mac", the award's 2020 recipient is C.C. Vest, who is the co-founder, president and co-owner at Ontario, CA-based Midpoint Bearing.

Via PTDA: "C.C. began her bearing and power transmission career in 1979 at Bearings & Drives, a southern California distributor that remains operational today. Hired as an office clerk, CC gained favor with the branch manager by conducting any and all tasks required to advance her understanding of her role in the industry. It was a short time before she was promoted to assistant manager followed by a new job in sales for a bearing manufacturer/rebuilder company. In 1985, C.C. became the co-founder of a new bearing distribution company called Midpoint Bearing. C.C. was instrumental in creating a business strategy in which the company focused on supplying bearings to the electric motor repair industry. Additionally, Midpoint Bearing found success with a local steel mill and C.C. over the saw account with determination, making Midpoint Bearing a local company to reckon with and a company to respect. In her career, C.C. navigated the power transmission industry with a never give up attitude and determination that helped blaze trails that lead to the acceptance of women salespeople in the bearing industry."



