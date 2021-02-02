Bearing Specialists Association Honors 3 Distributors With Excellence Awards

Feb 2nd, 2021
Bearing Specialists Association
Bsa

GLEN ELLYN, IL — BSA President Jim Scardina, Executive Vice President of Bearing Headquarters Company, announced three winners of the Annual BSA Excellence Awards for outstanding service by bearing distributors and bearing manufacturers to the end use customer during BSA’s Annual Digital Supply Chain Forum.

The Bearing Manufacturer Excellence of Innovation in Product Design Award recognizes companies for innovation and excellence in product design or technology. BSA distributor members reviewed and ranked manufacturer innovation submissions. Among the abundance of innovative product designs submitted, three were chosen to be recognized for their outstanding service to the end use customer.

The first Manufacturer Excellence Award was presented to ABB Motors and Mechanical, Inc. for the Dodge Food Safe bearing. This is ABB’s third Manufacturer Excellence Award. Dodge Food Safe bearings feature a patented lubrication protection system, superior coating, and smooth design to improve cleanability and maximize life in applications that require high pressure, caustic washdown.

Abb Dodge Food Safe BearingDodge Food Safe bearings solve two of the most prominent industry problems for bearings, especially those subjected to routine, high pressure washdowns – grease washout and corrosion. All Food Safe bearings are IP69 rated for water, and with product registration, offer an unprecedented one-year warranty against failure due to water ingress. These bearings have:

  • Smooth stainless-steel housing without a grease zerk designed to minimize harboring points
  • Sealed and lubed for life bearings to minimize maintenance costs
  • Unique insert design with stainless steel base material with a revolutionary KleenTec top coating for enhanced corrosion resistance against common cleaning agents
  • Hydro armor seal protects internal rotating elements from water ingress Kyle Sobke, Sales Director, Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Division, for ABB Motors and Mechanical, Inc. accepted this Award on behalf of ABB Motors and Mechanical, Inc. for the Dodge Food Safe bearing.

The second Manufacturer Excellence Award was presented to SKF USA for SKF Cooper Split Sealed Spherical. This is SKF’s third Manufacturer Excellence Award. This innovative, sealed split spherical bearing from SKF Cooper is designed to easily replace existing bearings with little disturbance to the shaft alignment or driveline, significantly reducing mean time to repair (MTTR). SKF Cooper has the only sealed split spherical bearing offering on the market. Not only can it save up to 70 percent in MTTR, but it also provides superior contamination protection thanks to the machined seal within the bearing.

Will Hidell, Vice President Sales Aftermarket and Channel Management for SKF USA accepted this Award on behalf of SKF USA for the SKF Cooper Split Sealed Spherical.

The 2020 BSA CBS Excellence Award recognizes BSA Distributor Companies with the highest percentage of their inside and outside sales force’s having attained CBS status. BSA’s Certified Bearing Specialist (CBS) program is the only bearing industry-specific program that identifies and quantifies the specific skill sets to certify an industry professional as a bearing specialist. The CBS Excellence Award recognizes the esteemed regard of the CBS designation and the industry as a whole.

BSA recognized B&D Industrial with an Honorable Mention for the number of Certified Bearing Specialists within their sales force.

The 2020 CBS Excellence Award for outstanding service to the bearing end use customer was BDI Canada Inc for the third year in a row.

BSA is the “must belong to organization for authorized bearing distributors.” An international service and educational organization of distributors representing a total of almost 100 companies distributing factory-warranted, anti-friction bearings, and invited manufacturers of bearings and related products. The association’s mission says, “BSA is the forum to enhance networking and knowledge sharing and promote the sale of bearings through authorized distributors.”

