Motion Industries' Breaux Named CEO of the Year by Birmingham Business Journal

Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of companies with more than 300 Employees.

Dec 16th, 2020
Motion Industries
Motion Industries' corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL — MRO parts distributor Motion Industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company and No. 2 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, announced Wednesday that company president Randy Breaux is a 2020 award recipient of CEO of the Year, from the Birmingham Business Journal. The presentation honored winners and finalists – elite leaders from a range of industries – at a virtual event on Dec. 3.

The CEO Awards recognize excellence among top executives in the Birmingham metro area for businesses of all sizes. Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of companies with more than 300 employees.

BreauxBreauxBreaux has four decades of experience in the industrial manufacturing and distribution markets. Previous to becoming the company’s president in December 2018, he played a key role in setting corporate strategy, key acquisitions, growing supplier relationships, advancing marketing activities and overseeing corporate operations, as Executive Vice President. He joined Motion Industries in May 2011 following 21 years with ABB/Baldor Electric Company, a manufacturer of industrial electric motors, drives, and mechanical power transmission components, based in Fort Smith, AR.

Breaux currently serves on several nonprofit boards in the Birmingham area. He has held committee and board positions in numerous industry associations, including past chairperson of the manufacturing council for the Power Transmission Distributors Association.

The Birmingham Business Journal is one of 40 Business Journal newspapers published across the United States. The Business Journals feature local people and decision makers who are leaders in their business communities. They report on local and national issues that impact subscribers’ businesses and assist them in growing their companies.

With annual sales of $6.0 billion, Motion Industries is a nindustrial distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission products, electrical and industrial automation components, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety products, as well as material handling products and solutions.

Motion Industries has over 550 locations, including 15 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 200,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical, and pharmaceutical industries.

